NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple crimes against children in the area.
Authorities are looking for Ronnie Floyd Maxwell who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with a shaved head.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and advise the public to not approach him.
They are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Maxwell. For any information on the whereabouts of Maxwell, please call Cpl. Grijalva at 678-410-5916 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 678-625-5007.
