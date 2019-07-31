CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Local and federal agents pulled weapons, marijuana, and cash from South Fulton businesses during a raid Wednesday afternoon.
"The City of South Fulton Police Department received numerous complaints about illicit activity occurring at several businesses within the strip mall of 7490 Old National Hwy. We had the pleasure of partnering with the Atlanta Police Department and other agencies in a six- month investigation that resulted in the arrest of several individuals identified in illegal narcotics sales. We believe these arrests will have a significant impact on the drug market in the City of South Fulton," said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
City of South Fulton investigators along with Federal Bureau of Investigations (F.B.I.), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (A.T.F.), Atlanta Police Department, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision (D.C.S.) seized items while executing search warrants. An address in Douglas County was also searched.
Agents arrested two suspects. Their names were not released. This incident is an ongoing investigation, and felony charges are forthcoming according to police.
