The mayor of Seattle, Washington and the city police chief have responded to the fatal shootings in Atlanta that resulted in the deaths of eight people, calling it an "act of hate."
Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and Chief of Police Adrian Diaz responded to the fatal shootings by releasing the joint statement, condemning the attacks.
Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in three massage spa shootings, was arrested by Georgia State Patrol troopers in Crisp County late Tuesday evening.
The comes after four people were found fatally shot at Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth. Later, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Police arrested Long in connection with the afternoon shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta Police say they're confident he was also involved in the Atlanta shooting deaths.
Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief of Police Adrian Diaz say the grieve for the victims and stand against hate crimes toward Asian-Americans.
“The violence in Atlanta was an act of hate. We grieve with Atlanta and for the victims and their families. We also stand together with our Asian American community against the rise of hate crimes towards Asian Americans, especially targeting Chinese Americans. In Seattle and across our nation, our Asian American neighbors, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia, and acts of violence related to misconceptions of COVID-19. Just this weekend after repeated incidents in our community, Seattle came together to stand against this hatred towards Asian Americans. Governor Locke so clearly said ‘hate is a virus.’ And through our acts, we must each be the cure.
“Individuals who commit these crimes must be arrested and held accountable. We are also taking additional steps to protect Seattle communities, especially our Asian American neighbors – that includes increasing outreach to the Asian American community and community-based organizations across Seattle, as well as additional presence by police patrols and our Community Service Officers to ensure we are doing all we can for them during this painful time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.