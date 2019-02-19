ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Billboard just outside downtown Atlanta taunts the Atlanta Police Department.
The Seattle Police Department will be coming to town in just weeks with what they say is a better offer.
More than $81,000 a year for new recruits. More than $90,000 if you have two years on the job, according to stats from the department.
The Atlanta Police Department is pitching rookies at $48,500 a year.
CBS46 did the calculation. Atlanta's starting salary would equal about $72,500 in the pacific northwest. Not bad, but still a good $10,000 or so difference.
In the fall, the mayor recognized the issue, promising a 3.1 percent raise in this year’s budget. And there is a long-term plan to address the disparities.
APD, in a statement, told CBS46, “we have to step up our game.”
They added, “We certainly believe the recent pay increase provided by Mayor Bottoms and the City Council are making us competitive in the hiring arena….”
“….In 2019, we have already had 16 former APD officers re-apply to be re-hired. We are currently working to revamp our lateral pay scale to ensure that any officers who join us from other agencies are also paid competitively.”
A spokesman goes on to stay, “Just like Seattle is recruiting in our backyard, we are planning on doing the same with recruitment fairs aimed later this year for New York and Florida. We’ve had good success in past years expanding our searches for new recruits beyond Georgia.”
