BIRMINGHAM, Al. (CBS46) -- Two additional non-divisional opponents have been added to The Southern Conference's schedule for the 2020 10-game season. The conference-only schedule released last week.

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

The season kicks off September 26. Dates for the games have not yet been anounced. 

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

