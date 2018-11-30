Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's a rivalry that dates back to the 1800's as Georgia will square off against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game with a berth in the College Football Playoff at stake.
History
The schools first played against each other in 1895 with the teams facing off 68 times since then. Georgia won the first meeting between the schools 30-6 in Columbus, Georgia.
Alabama leads the all-time series 39-25-4.
Although the teams have played only a few times since the conference split into Eastern and Western divisions in 1992, two games have had championships on the line.
In 2012, the teams played in the championship game. Alabama won that match-up 32-28 and went on to defeat Notre Dame in the National Championship game.
Georgia finished the season with a 45-31 win over Nebraska in the Capital One Bowl.
The teams also squared off in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game with the Crimson Tide overcoming a 13-0 deficit to win 26-23 in overtime.
Alabama has won the last four meetings between the schools.
Watch on CBS46
Tickets
Meanwhile, tickets to the game are almost impossible to find and officials are warning those wanting to attend to be vigilant of fake tickets.
Real tickets will have distinguishing features like a SEC holographic foil strip, words that appear and disappear as you tilt the ticket and embossed white yards lines and lettering.
