ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The SEC announced Friday to end its ban on alcohol sales. The decision on selling alcohol at games will be up to each school. UGA fans say they have mixed feelings about the possibility.
"As long as people are drinking responsibly like they should be, 21 and up but you always have those who don't know how to behave, then you kind of question your judgement," Jessica Johnson.
"I'm really not for it because you have plenty of time to drink tailgating before you even get into the stadium areas," Bill Shirah
UGA Director of Athletics Greg McGarity sent us the following comment: "I'm sure we will take time in carefully reviewing both internally and externally all the facets of the new policy and make appropriate decisions that are in the best interest of the university of Georgia."
There are some strings attached including how venders can only sell beer and wine, there must be a valid id check, Limits created on the number of drinks someone can buy at one time and designated stop times for sales depending on each sport.
Some argue that alcohol already gets in so this at least would at least mean revenue.
"People do sneak in alcohol. The clear bag policy is really smart but I don't think it stops students from sneaking it in inside their pants, socks--I know people who have done it before, they get away with it," said Hunter Henry.
The new policy goes into effect on August 1st.
