CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, visited Forsyth Central High School Tuesday afternoon to learn about the district's approach to safely reopen schools.
DeVos was joined by state and local officials, education leaders, along with parents and students during her visit. Forsyth has offered parents a choice of in-person learning, complete virtual learning, or a combination of the two.
The school system said over two weeks of school, there have been 30 positive COVID-19 cases out of 55,600 face-to-face and virtual students. Overall, Forsyth County Schools reported 1.6 percent of the total student population was in quarantine related to COVID-19.
DeVos has been leading the charge to open all schools in all areas with in-person learning, despite COVID-19 outbreaks. She made headlines Monday when a federal judge halted a rule that would have ordered states to give private schools a bigger share of federal coronavirus relief aid than Congress intended, the Washington Post reported.
The Education Secretary also wasn't included in the list of speakers at the Republican National Convention, despite President Donald Trump's recent push for more school choice.
Democratic nominee for Georgia's 7th Congressional District, Carolyn Bourdeax, released this statement on Tuesday regarding DeVos' visit:
Betsy, you're months too late. Georgia is ground zero for the consequences of this administration's failure to keep students and teachers safe amid a global pandemic. Instead of doing the work to get this virus under control and providing guidance to our schools, Secretary Betsy DeVos and her enablers like Rich McCormick downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and refused to come up with a plan.
Now, teachers, parents, and students have been left with no good options. We need leaders who will prioritize science and evidence to get COVID under control so we can safely reopen our schools and businesses.
