President Donald Trump tweeted about "reports" of problems with Dominion voting machines shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and was quickly fact-checked by the Georgia Secretary of State's office about the issue.
Trump initially tweeted, "Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!"
Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, the issue Trump tweeted about actually happened early Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. Gabriel Sterling tweeted then about issues in Columbia County and that voters were on backup machines as keys and cards were taken to the locations by local law enforcement.
Some issues in Columbia Co. There was a programming error on security keys for some locations scanners & pollworker cards. Voting continues on backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys&cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement.— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021
Sterling responded to the President's tweet Tuesday afternoon saying the issue had been resolved hours ago and the public had been informed about it in real time. He also told the president he was, "Sorry you received old intel Mr. President."
And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President. https://t.co/qqGmnIqwsM— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.