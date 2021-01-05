U.S President Donald J. Trump in Georgia

GEORGIA, USA - JANUARY 04: U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Victory Rally by the Republican National Committee in Dalton, Georgia, United States on January 04, 2021. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 Anadolu Agency

President Donald Trump tweeted about "reports" of problems with Dominion voting machines shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and was quickly fact-checked by the Georgia Secretary of State's office about the issue.

Trump initially tweeted, "Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!"

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, the issue Trump tweeted about actually happened early Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. Gabriel Sterling tweeted then about issues in Columbia County and that voters were on backup machines as keys and cards were taken to the locations by local law enforcement.

Sterling responded to the President's tweet Tuesday afternoon saying the issue had been resolved hours ago and the public had been informed about it in real time. He also told the president he was, "Sorry you received old intel Mr. President."

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.