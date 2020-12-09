U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is known for inserting himself in domestic politics, leaving many to think he would use his speaking opportunity in Georgia to talk about the Senate runoff.
But instead, Pompeo stayed on cue and spoke solely about China and a series of actions by the Trump Administration that could have permanent implications on Joe Biden's presidency.
“Americans must know how the Chinese communist party is poisoning the well of all of our higher education institutions for its own ends,” said Pompeo while speaking at Georgia Tech Wednesday. Pompeo also highly criticized China and the threat the Chinese communist party poses to the academic and economic success of the U.S.
“They will steal our stuff, they will pressure critics of the Chinese communist party to keep quiet they will do whatever it takes,” he said.
The Trump Administration has implemented actions that would cut five cultural exchange programs with China that are designed to foster open relationships and academic exchange. Critics say these actions will create higher tensions and deeper distress between the two powers, possibly affecting the next presidency.
Pompeo insists there should be a rigorous process by the U.S. government and universities when allowing nationals and diplomats from China into the country. These comments are causing quite a stir from people on both sides of the political aisle.
