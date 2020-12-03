A month has passed since Election Day, and still, Georgia remains entangled in voting controversy. The latest source of turmoil is an investigation lead by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into a Florida attorney's push to register voters.

A statement from the Secretary of State's Office says attorney Bill Price was "caught on tape planning to - and encouraging 2 million others to – move to Georgia before the January 5 Senate runoff elections and to register and cast a ballot."

Price allegedly indicated his plans to move to Georgia, board with his brother, and register to vote. The Republican then implored others to follow suit ahead of the runoff featuring Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”

On Wednesday, Raffensperger announced an investigation into third-party organizations working to register voters, including former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abram's New Georgia Project.

Raffensperger alleges the groups have solicited dead and out-of-state voters to register.

OCGA § 21-2-21(a)(4) requires that registrants be “a resident of this state and of the county or municipality in which he or she seeks to vote.” O.C.G.A. § 21-2-217(a)(1) adds that “the residence of any person shall be held to be in that place in which such person's habitation is fixed, without any present intention of removing therefrom;” this would include individuals who move to Georgia solely for the sake of casting a ballot in an election with no intention of remaining in the state.

Registering to vote without meeting necessary legal requirements is punishable by between one and ten years in prison, and/or up to a $100,000 fine (O.C.G.A § 21-2-561).

Any individual or group who organizes or finances efforts to bring individuals to Georgia to register falsely as electors may also potentially be charged with felony racketeering under O.C.G.A. § 16-14-3(5)(A)(xxii), which can be punishable by between 5 and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 PER COUNT (O.C.G.A. § 16-14-5).