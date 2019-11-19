ATLANTA (CBS46) – With just a couple of weeks to go until Georgia and LSU meet for the SEC Championship game, the Southeastern Conference wanted fans of both teams to make sure they are aware of some special policies for the big game.
The game, scheduled for December 7, will once again call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home. MBS has specific policies that impact SEC fans. Specifically, MBS is a cashless stadium, but there are ways to convert your cash to cards.
Ten (10) cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash. Guests will be able to feed the cash into the machine and obtain a pre-paid VISA debit card with the same amount with no transaction fee. These cards can be utilized as any other pre-paid VISA card within the stadium as well as outside the stadium. Cash-to-Card Kiosk locations are:
- Delta Sky360 Club – by field entrance
- Mercedes-Benz Club – by field entrance
- By Team Store, and on concourse outside Sections 122, 203, 229, 303, and 332
Additionally, Georgia and LSU fans will not be allowed to bring in pom-poms or shakers that are on a stick handle. The only type that are allowed inside MBS have paddle handles.
The SEC also reiterated that fans wanting to bring bags into the stadium should abide by the conference’s clear bag policy. For more on that policy, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.