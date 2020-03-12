NASHVILLE (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference joined the long list of conferences cancelling men's basketball tournaments across the United States.
Joining the SEC Thursday were the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences along with smaller conferences like the Ivy League and the Patriot League in canceling annual conference tournaments.
The move by the SEC and other conferences puts the pressure on the NCAA on whether it will hold the annual NCAA Tournament or cancel it completely. The NCAA previously said it would hold the tournament with very limited attendance to staff and some family members.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
