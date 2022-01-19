TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) — The second annual Tucker Restaurant Week is taking place Feb. 23-27, according to the City of Tucker.
Restaurant Week will feature nearly 20 dining establishments offering special prices and menu items throughout the five-day event.
“Last year, we saw thousands of diners from all across metro Atlanta flock to Tucker’s restaurants to enjoy Tucker Restaurant Week,” said Discover DeKalb Executive Director and CEO James Tsismanakis. “Our mission is to bring people here to explore and discover Tucker, and that’s exactly what we accomplished during Restaurant Week.”
Some of the participating restaurants include Bell Street Burritos, Blue Ribbon Grill, Farmed Kitchen & Bar, Ford's BBQ, Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar, Magnolia Room, Matthews Cafeteria, Shorty's, Tucker Brewing Company and Tucker Meat Market.
Tucker Restaurant Week is a partnership between the City of Tucker and Discover DeKalb, which serves as the City’s convention and visitors bureau.
Click here for more information.
If you have restaurant news you would like to share, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
