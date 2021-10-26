ATLANTA (CBS46) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on May 1 on Glenwood Avenue SE near Maynard Jackson High School.
18-year-old Tariq Grier was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Oct. 18.
Diamond Nicole Johnson died of a gunshot to the head and 2 other people were also injured during the shooting which happened during a fight involving multiple people.
31-year-old Elizabeth Parham was arrested 3 weeks after Johnson's death and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree. The current status of her case is unknown.
PREVIOUS STORY: Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Atlanta
The investigation is still open and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.