ATLANTA (CBS46) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
Turner was shot and killed by armed protesters last July. Shortly after the incident, Julian Conley was arrested and charged with felony murder in connection to Turner's death.
On Wednesday, Jerrion McKinney was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and several others.
On July 4th, 2020, Turner was riding in a car with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, when they exited the interstate onto University Avenue. Police said when they tried to go around makeshift barricades put up by armed protestors near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police, they were shot at and Turner was killed.
Earlier this year, Turner's family announced a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and Wendy's International for her death.
“There were people who were coming out there, who saw this as an opportunity to be armed and to be lawless and they were allowed to do so by the city of Atlanta,” attorney Mawuli Davis said back in June.
At the time Turner was shot, the city was at the height of civil unrest. In the complaint, the attorneys allege numerous failings on the part of Atlanta city leaders, including that they were negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters.
GBI says the arrest was made with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit.
McKinney is scheduled for his first appearance in Fulton County court Thursday at 11 a.m.
