COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A community is terrified with concerns of a cancer-causing chemical being leaked into the air by a local plant.

Residnets of a Covington community are looking for answers after a recent WebMD article linked a Covington business to cancer-causing chemicals.

Nearly 200 citizens packed Calvary Baptist Church on Mills Street Thursday night -- many fearful of exposure and possible health issues.

“If it’s being omitted all the time then it’s really a 24-hour exposure to this chemical,” said one citizen.

Bard, a company named in that article, is accused of releasing cancer-causing Ethylene Oxide into the air.

“We’re looking at each other we don’t have the answers, but we’re talking about it,” the citizens explained.

Several citizens asked a local oncologist to attend the meeting to help shed some light on Ethylene Oxide (EtO).

“EtO the chemical does the same thing once it’s absorbed into the body, it binds on to large what’s called macromolecules, big molecules,” the oncologist explained. He said that process leads to specific types of cancer. “Especially non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for men and other hematological malignancies like lymphoma and multiple myeloma are the next two,” he added.

The doctor added that he’s seen higher levels than normal of those specific types of cancers in the Covington area since he opened his practice a number of years ago.