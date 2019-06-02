NORCROSS, Ga (CBS46) -- For the second time in four days, firefighters were called to put out flames at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night.
No one was hurt, but 35 people, including 15 children, were burned out of their homes. One dog died in the fire.
Gwinnett County Firefighters could see dark black smoke before they even got to the complex in the 1100 block of Forest Vale Lane NW.
Firefighters tell CBS46 they were just at the same complex Thursday for a fire that damaged 4 units.
It's too soon to know what caused the fires. Investigators will determine if they are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.