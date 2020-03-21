ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A second Georgia senator has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining Republican Brandon Beach.
State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, who represents District 32, posted to Facebook that she's tested positive for the virus. She says she was tested on Sunday and received the positive results on Friday.
In her post, she writes, "As a physician, I immediately started self-quarantine with COMPLETE isolation and called my doctor and I have been home and feeling well since that time. I was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and late today my test results came back positive. I have followed the strict protocol recommended by DPH and am comfortable that I have not put anyone at risk."
The news came as state Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, announced last week that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Beach began exhibiting symptoms on March 10 and attended the Senate, when the General Assembly met in a one-day special session to ratify Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health emergency.
