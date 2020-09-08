ATLANTA (CBS46)—Emory Healthcare administrators are preparing for a visit from a major political figure.
According to a press release, Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Emory Healthcare on Wednesday to highlight mental health awareness for veterans.
Mrs. Pence will “tour the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program facility featuring the work being done to treat TBI, PTSD, and other psychological health conditions”, the release stated.
Several Veterans Department and Defense officials will join Mrs. Pence, including Deputy Secretary David Norquist.
