DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Days after CBS46 showed you enhanced security measures at a Kroger grocery store in College Park; we found out there is another metro Atlanta Kroger with a similar setup that has drawn criticism from shoppers.
We first brought you this story on Wednesday, after shoppers at the Kroger in College Park were outraged by the stores new security measures with some saying they feel stereotyped. But the College Park Kroger isn’t alone. A Kroger in Decatur also has the new safety enhancements that close off some areas with only one way in and out.
"I have noticed that they have a gate now where certain items are and you can only go in through one way and you have to go back out the same way and you can only check out with the cashier inside of the enclosure," said Decatur Kroger shopper Valerie Bolton.
Boltokn said the store employees never told her why the measures were added, but she had a guess of her own.
"They didn't say why; but I think it was to keep people from picking things up and running straight out the door with it, that's what I assumed it was for." said Bolton.
CBS46.com followed up with Kroger Corporate about the second store with enclosed aisles. Kroger declined all questions about the store security measures and stood by their initial statement that read:
"These changes are being implemented to help improve operational efficiencies, provide better inventory management and keeping our shelves fully stocked with the items our customers want and need and we believe these changes, which are part of a pilot project will help us do so."
Kroger has not said if this is a growing program, what the requirements for the program are, and when other stores might see a similar setup. CBS46 and CBS46.com will continue to follow the story and bring you updates as they become available.
