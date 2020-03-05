CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second Cherokee County school has closed its doors following the news of a coronavirus-infected teen attending class before being diagnosed.
School officials say the 15-year-old attended class at Living Science Homeschool Study Center before learning of the diagnosis on Tuesday. As a result of the infected student's contact with peers and staff at a second school co-op, Compass Prep Academy, classes at the location have been cancelled until March 17.
A student who sits next to the diagnosed teen is also said to be showing symptoms, though a test has not confirmed the presence of the novel coronavirus.
The following letter was sent to parents and guardians of students at Compass Prep Academy:
Dear Compass Families,
We wanted to let you know it has been brought to our attention that a homeschool student in the area has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This student does not attend Compass Prep Academy. However, one of our teacher’s children sits next to the child that tested positive in a class they attend together. Our staff member’s child is now exhibiting symptoms. In addition, another staff member carpools with people who had direct contact with the student that tested positive. Our belief is that our contact is all secondary. Secondary contact means there was not direct contact or exposure with the infected family, however contact or exposure has been had with people who were in direct contact with the people infected.
However, we have a teacher whose family member was in direct contact with the outside Index student (original infected student). This faculty member was in contact with Compass students yesterday. This teacher was wholly unaware that the family member was exposed to the Index student until after Compass classes were concluded. Immediately, the faculty member contacted Compass with concerns.
Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close Compass until March 17th. This will enable us to better protect our families and to sanitize the facility thoroughly. Teachers will be in touch regarding assignments that can be completed at home. Our caution must consider the facility that we use. We must think of the congregation of the church and their families, as well.
We recommend immediate dismissal. We understand that some of you may not be able to accommodate this due to the sudden nature of the issue. Our staff will be on-site through normal dismissal time today.
Georgia Department of Health has asked parents of co-op students in classes with the diagnosed student to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention diagnosed a father and son with COVID-19 late Monday evening, they were the state's first cases of the virus.
Despite the virus making its way to Georgia, health officials say there remains no threat to the general public, nor is their cause alter daily routines.
