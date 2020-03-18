COVINGTON, Ga (CBS46) -- A second employee with the Newton County School System has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health Department.
The employee works at Clements Middle School in Covington. The health department said that the employee did not exhibit symptoms until after schools were closed. In addition, the health department informed the school system that the chances of transmission to students and staff is extremely low because the employee was not present in any buildings and did not come in contact with students or staff at the onset of symptoms.
The school system provided the following statement, "NCSS understands that students, parents, and employees are very concerned about exposure to COVID-19; however, school system employees are unable to answer questions about the identity of either one of our two school employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, nor can we answer health related questions regarding the virus."
