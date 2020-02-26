PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second person has been charged in the murder of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.
On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement charged 22-year-old Jaivon Abron with making false statement to police as well as concealing the death of another. Abroms is a friend of Gunn's former boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, who is also charged with her murder.
Twenty-three-year-old Gunn was reported missing on Valentine's Day. Her body was located four days later in a wooded area in Crawford County. AN autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.
A vigil was held Thursday night in honor of Anitra Gunn, the Westlake High School graduate and Fort Valley State University student found dead earlier this week.
Days prior to the discovery of Gunn's body, investigators arrested Little for an unrelated damage to property incident. A police report revealed he had vandalized Gunn's home and vehicle just two weeks before her disappearance.
Though investigators found evidence linking Little and Abroms to the homicide case, they are still searching for the missing bumper of Gunn's vehicle.
