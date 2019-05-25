HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Crews have retrieved the body of a man who drowned after his personal watercraft overturned on Lake Lanier.
According to Hall County Fire Services, the incident happened at the day area use of Shoal Creek Park in South Hall.
The department says the driver, later identified as 30 year-old Reginald Whitehead of Perry, Ga. was trying to bring the watercraft into a boat ramp when it overturned.
Divers later found Whitehead's body around 10:45 p.m.
It's the second drowning death on Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
This comes a day after 61 year-old Michael Thompson drowned near a boat dock on Lake Lanier.
