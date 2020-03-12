COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A second plane carrying passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship has landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County.
Many of those passengers may have been exposed to the coronavirus. So far, 21 people on that ship have tested positive and Dobbins is currently housing 124 passengers from that ship.
On Tuesday, crews prepped the base's housing facilities by putting up black screening and setting up white tents in the court yard. The base has the ability to house 151 evacuees, and if need be, Clay National Guard Center has 190 beds available.
