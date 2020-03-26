ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting at Lenox Square mall early February.
On Febuary 10, officers were dispatched around 2 p.m after reports of a shooting at the mall. Upon arrival, they found man in his late forties who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Nearly a month later on March 25, Georgia State Patrol officers arrested the second suspect 23-year-old Tyreese Brown in Laurens County.
After further investigation, the victim had arranged to meet with the suspect to conduct some type of transaction. Investigators told CBS46 that the victim and his friend met with the suspect, and at some point during the meeting the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.
Seconds later, the suspects fled the scene. The first suspect arrested was 21-year-old Shakeria King. King was taken into custody in Dublin.
Brown was transported to Laurens County jail and will be brought back to Fulton County to face his charges.
Both suspects were charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
