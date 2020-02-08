DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The second suspect allegedly involved in a Decatur murder case was arrested on Saturday.
The Dekalb Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Vincent Jamal Smith of Lithonia in connection with the shooting death of Charles Alexander.
On January 28, the armed robbery resulted in a shooting on Wesley Club Drive in Decatur that allegedly killed Alexander.
According to police, Smith was located while he was driving a stolen vehicle on Columbia Drive Saturday. He then led officers on a chase.
During the chase, Smith allegedly hit another vehicle and then slammed into a Sheriff’s vehicle. He was immediately transported to the Dekalb County Jail with out further incident.
On February 5, police arrested 18-year-old Antonio Lee of Decatur resident and he too was charged with murder and armed robbery.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.