ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have finally located a suspect in connection to a March 14 murder that occurred in the southwest part of the city.
Police say 27-year-old Joshua Miller is a suspect in the fatal shooting that took place in the 200 block of Fletcher Street. On that tragic March day, APD said they arrived to the scene and found an unresponsive male in a vehicle. He had been shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four days after the shooting police arrested Diquan Davis, 25, for his suspected role in the fatal shooting. He was booked into Fulton County Jail.
A preliminary investigation suggests that shooting is linked to a drug deal.
