ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have identified a second suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on the campus of Clark Atlanta University shooting.
You see in the video, a man in a black jacket with a white stripe and what police think are camouflage pants.
“He’s looking at some people, at what appears to be a park bench," said Director of Communications with Atlanta Police Carlos Campos. "They kind of exchange looks and at that point is when we understand that the shooting began between these two individuals.”
The man in the cap and grey pants on the bench is the first suspect police identified, and can be seen in the same video.
They believe the shots fired were between the two suspects.
“We also want to identify which one is responsible for the shooting. That’s something we need to sort through as well. Is actually who fired the shots that struck the women,” said Campos.
Four women in total were hit by stray bullets, though none were killed.
A campus canvasing and flyer hand-out by officers, 'fruitful' for APD on Aug. 29th, and students on campus say they have noticed an increase in security.
"I feel like they're putting in a lot of effort to try to find this person," said a CAU freshman who was at the block party when shots rang out.
