STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A woman had to work twice as hard to free a deer that got itself stuck in a fence at Stone Mountain Park not once, but twice!
Instagram user Chloememoir posted a video showing her actually bending the bars of a fence to free a small deer that was stuck.
In the video, you can see the deer flailing about before Chloe showed her strength and bent the bars, freeing the poor animal.
Seconds later, the deer runs off and actually gets stuck in another fence. You can hear Chloe almost giving a play-by-play description of what's happening. You can tell the disgust in her voice!
Chloe then tries to bend the bars to help the deer again but she's unable to. You can see the frustration on her face and in her body language as the deer lays helplessly stuck in the bars.
Chloe then jumps the fence but falls awkwardly, nudging the deer. The deer then struggles and fights before freeing itself and running away.
WATCH the video below! (can't see the video? Click here)
On my morning run, a deer needed my help, and within seconds, she was stuck again! The second time was more frightening than the first. We were both scared for each other...! I’m so happy I was at the right place at the right time! #stonemountainpark #saveadeer #savealife #loseweightfast #happyday #animallover #faithoverfear
