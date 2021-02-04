One person is dead and two others are injured following the second triple shooting in Atlanta in just over 24 hours.
The latest fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Center Hill Ave in northwest Atlanta. Police say officers found a man fatally shot in the front yard of a home and two other men were found shot inside. They were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
No identities have been released and no motive has been established as it's early in the investigation. Officers did find as many as 15 shell casings on the scene.
This comes after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and two others injured. Police say the victims were involved in a shootout between two parked vehicles on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Police do not believe the shootings are related.
If you have any information on either of these incidents, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
