One person is dead and two others injured following the second triple shooting in Atlanta in as many days.
The latest fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Center Hill Ave in northwest Atlanta. Police say officers found a man fatally shot in the front yard when they arrived at the home. Two other men were found inside. They were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
No identities have been released and no motive has been established as it's very early in the investigation. Officers did find as many as 15 shell casings on the scene.
This comes after a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and two others injured during a shootout between vehicles parked on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
If you have any information on either of these incidents, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
