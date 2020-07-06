ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Eight-year-old Secoriea Turner's parents have been grieving the loss of their daughter for days.
“She was only 8-years-old” said her mother.
Police said she was in the car with her parents on University Avenue Saturday night when a group of armed protesters stopped the car near Pryor Road.
Police say an altercation broke out, someone opened fire, and little Secoriea was shot multiple times.
Her father said in a press conference Sunday, “They killed my baby because they crossed a barrier and made a u-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”
The shooting happened in the same general area where Rayshard Brooks was killed by former police officer Garrett Rolfe last month.
“We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks.. we understand." her mother said. "We don’t have anything to do with that.. we innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm.”
Since Brooks’ death, protesters have occupied the area, at times not allowing people in.
But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made it clear Sunday, saying “it’s over” and those involved must clear out.
Monday, there was a new scene at Wendy's with only police and city workers in sight.
Now, Secoriea’s parents are left grieving and people demand peace in the city.
"She is everybody's little sister.. She’s everybody's daughter,” said District 3 city Councilman Antonio Brown. “This is no longer about the people vs the police this is about humanity, and that’s bigger than everything. I mean we have to self-reflect and understand what is happening here, there is an unrest in this city that we as elected officials, as leaders in this city, as the people in this city we need to come together, we need to work through our differences and find common ground, so we can reach a place of peace in this city."
Councilman Brown told CBS46's Iyani Hughes Monday that on behalf of the People's Uprising Task Force, they will cover the costs for Secoriea Turner's funeral.
In the meantime, Turner's parents are grieving and pleading for the public's help in tracking down their daughter's killers.
There is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-477-TIPS.
