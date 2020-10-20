ATLANTA (CBS46) The pending lawsuit against the city over Secoriea Turner’s death has gained support from those who know the city intimately.
“The city of Atlanta failed Secoriea Turner, they failed her and I am so happy that her family, her mom has filed this lawsuit,” said high profile, retired, APD homicide detective Vince Velazquez. “It is an embarrassment as a resident, as a person who worked for the city for 22 years.”
Lawyer’s for the Turner family signaling to city hall they have 30 days to settle with the family or face a lawsuit of up to 17 million.
Secoriea Turner was killed near the Wendy’s where Rashad Brooks was killed after it had been taken over and blocked off by groups, many of whom were armed.
“Police had stand down orders from the city no doubt,” said Velazquez.
A lot of contention surrounds why the area was left to armed groups.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with City Council President Felicia Moore and Council member Joyce Shepard who both said they are unwilling to talk now on the possible legal matter.
Not long after Secoriea’s death in July Jamie Kennedy had the chance to speak with Felicia Moore on this very subject.
“I talked to some officers I knew, beat officers, supervisor’s, and others and I said hey I’m coming down here (Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed) and I don’t see any police and they made it clear to me that they were ordered to stand down,” said Moore on July 10.
Moore made it clear back in July about who she felt had the final say about if and when the site would be cleared.
“If the mayor’s going to take responsibility then she needs to take full responsibility, a decision that was solely hers and the police chief’s to make,” said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.