Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, said the state is aiming for a noon Thursday release of the hand-count audit of the presidential race. The audit must be finished by 11:59:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Looking at the overall numbers, President-elect Joe Biden's lead has narrowed in Georgia during the hand-count audit. As of Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Biden holds a 12,781 vote advantage over President-elect Trump as the post-election audit and hand retally enters its final hours.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office said the numbers come as more than 5 million votes have been hand tallied as part of the state's audit. Sterling said there were still approximately 21 counties that were finishing their tallying as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. In the remaining counties, Sterling said some are nearly complete or in the single-digits to complete and push their data to the state.

Earlier Wednesday, the Secretary of State's Office said the number of absentee ballot rejections for signature issues increased approximately 350% in the November 2020 election from the 2018 election. That translated to about the same rate of increase as the total number of absentee ballots accepted. The rejection rate for absentee ballots with missing or non-matching signatures in the 2020 General Election was 0.15%, the same rejection rate for signature issues as the 2018 General Election.

State officials need to finish the audit and get the election certified by Friday per state law and because ballots for the runoff election need to be sent out by Saturday to military and other voters. Once the election is certified by the Secretary of State, the certified results will be sent to Governor Brian Kemp for his signature. Sterling said he wasn't aware of the governor's schedule/time-frame to sign the certified results, but that the governor's office has been asking the secretary's office when the results will be certified.

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State's Office reported multiple states had found extra votes that needed to be counted during the audit, including thousands in Floyd County. Sterling says the ballots going uncounted were due to "human error." A total of four counties in Georgia found votes through the hand count audit that needed to be counted and the resulting count of those ballots gave President Donald Trump a net gain of more than 1,000 votes in the state. The lead changed from Biden holding a 14,156 vote lead when the election results were first reported to the count of 12,781 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling said once the results are certified, the Trump campaign can request a recount of the ballots and will have two business days from the certification to do so. If a recount is requested, Sherman outlined how the recount will be conducted saying high-capacity scanners were previously deployed to every single county. He said the counties will then run a "test election" in each county that will have 50 votes for Trump, 45 for Biden, and 5 for Jo Jorgensen. Those ballots are run through the scanners and if they come out accurately, the results are cleared out. Then, every county will feed each ballot the machines for the recount.