Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the November 3 General Election Friday afternoon. The final results give President-elect Joe Biden the state's 16 votes in the Electoral College and solidify his position as president-elect.
The full results can be found here.
Secretary Raffensperger's office said by certifying the results, he "affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."
Raffensperger and the state of Georgia have been at the center of a political storm since the polls closed on November 3. The state's count took multiple days as counties had to process over a million absentee ballots this year. The Secretary of State's office provided continual updates each day about the status of the count and which counties were having trouble.
A hand-tally audit of the presidential vote was ordered after the unofficial results were announced and President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the state by multiple agencies. During the hand count, Raffensperger was targeted by President Donald Trump with pressure over the results that didn't turn out in President Trump's favor. The secretary said repeatedly that he was a Trump supporter and conservative, but he would let the numbers dictate what happened in the state's results.
Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, has until 5 p.m. ET Saturday to sign the paperwork that officially grants Georgia's 16 electors to Biden. State law dictates the process, though Governor Kemp has avoided the press and questions about what he plans to do with the certified results. CBS46 and CBS46.com have repeatedly reached out to the Governor's office for comment but has received no response.
Governor Kemp has also been under fire from President Trump to "get tough" and "take charge" as it became clear he would not win the state. But in the tweets, Trump also berated Kemp, blaming him for a legal agreement the state reached earlier this year with Democratic groups regarding absentee ballots. Raffensberger's office has said Trump is mischaracterizing the agreement, known as a consent decree, which he falsely claimed weakened verification rules for absentee ballots.
No widespread issues were found during the hand count audit, the state said, despite baseless claims saying otherwise. The state did say even though the results have been certified,
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit to delay Georgia's certification. The case was brought by one of the potential Republican electors, and the Trump campaign was not officially involved. Lin Wood, who brought the lawsuit, would have served as a pro-Trump elector if Trump won Georgia.
