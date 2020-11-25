Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed back Wednesday in a new editorial in USA Today where he defended his office's actions and the state of Georgia's reputation in the eyes of the nation.
Secretary Raffensperger, a Republican, spent the first half of the editorial highlighting what Georgia was able to do in the General Election, including processing 1.3 million absentee ballots and another 2.7 million in-person ballots while keeping Election Day voting lines down to just three minutes.
"By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election," Raffensperger said. "This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost - my family voted for him, donated to him, and are now being thrown under the bus by him."
President Donald Trump, along with Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have been highly critical of Raffensperger. Senators Loeffler and Perdue went so far as to call for Raffensperger to resign over what they perceived to be voting issues.
In the editorial, Raffensperger pivoted to pointing out that when a nation is in turmoil, "the people of Georgia and their fellow Americans will look to leaders with integrity for guidance." Raffensperger finished his editorial by saying integrity is what matters most in leaders.
"In times like these, we need leaders of integrity to guide us through," Raffensperger said.
