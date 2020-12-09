The Coffee County Board of Elections and Registration is now under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State's office regarding the handling of the recent 2020 presidential election vote recount
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed all counties to complete their respective recounts by midnight on Wednesday, December 2. By the next day, six counties were still working to finalize their recounts, among them Coffee County.
That Thursday, December 3, Coffee County officials worked with the Secretary of State's office and Dominion Voting Systems, the company responsible for the voting machines used, to resolve issues of discrepancies with fifty votes.
By the following day, Coffee County was the only county that had still not completed their recount. The county's Board of Election officials sent a letter to the Secretary of State's Office the morning of Friday, December 4 stating that they were not going to certify their recount.
The investigation into the county's handling of the recount process is still under active investigation.
