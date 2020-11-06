Secretary of State says recount is excepted in Georgia

The count continues nearly 72-hours after the polls closed in Georgia and the race for the presidency is still up in the air.
“Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. Out of approximately 5-million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Currently there are about 4,000 absentee ballots that still need to be counted and 5,000 provisional ballots. Plus, nearly 9,000 overseas ballots from the military could arrive Friday and be counted.
“Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia has huge implications for the entire country,” Raffensperger said.
Once the votes are counted, the state will conduct an audit and then certify the election. After that, the recount will begin and could last until the end of November.
“We are committed to doing anything and everything to maintaining trust in elections process for every Georgian regardless of partisan preference,” Raffensperger said.
As far as voter fraud is concerned, the Secretary of State's office said there have been some irregularities, but nothing widespread. The state would not elaborate on what issues they may be investigating.
