Polls workers across the state have begun to audit ballots by hand.
The Secretary of State’s office ordered the hand re-count after the historic election between President-elect Biden and President Trump.
The latest numbers showed President-elect Biden leading President Trump by more than 14,000 votes in Georgia.
Each of Georgia's 159 counties has until November 17, 2020 to complete their recount.
A spokesperson for the Ga. Secretary of State's office reported on Saturday morning that 50 counties have already completed their audit.
Both DeKalb and Fulton Counties are streaming their recount online.
The Carter Center announced it will deploy monitors across the state to watch recounts take place.
“What we’re monitoring is what many people have been calling the hand recount. Because the margin in the presidential race is so close, this sort of audit essentially requires review of every ballot by hand,” said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center’s CEO.
“This is unusual, but it provides an opportunity to build trust in the electoral system prior to the state’s certification of results.”
