With just hours left until the January 5 runoff election for two key U.S. Senate seats, the Georgia Secretary of State's office was forced to again disprove conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the November election, many of which have been pushed by President Donald Trump.
Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling held a press conference Monday where he sought to address as many of the conspiracy theories and falsehoods as he could. He addressed the vote count at State Farm Arena, Dominion voting machines, and many others at one point saying, "This is all easily provably false and yet the president persists."
Watch the full press conference:
Sterling's presser came a day after the Washington Post released a call between President Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The call, conducted Saturday, included the president asking the Secretary of State to "find" votes to help him win the state. The president repeatedly lied on the call saying he won the state of Georgia and spent much of the call repeating conspiracy theories.
At one point, the president asked on the call if parts of the Dominion voting machines used by Georgia and many other states were being exchanged out for other parts. Sterling addressed this Monday saying, "No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion voting machines. That's not, I don't even know what that means. That's not a real thing. That's not happening."
