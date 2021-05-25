ATLANTA (CBS46)—State officials announced an expansion of the rental assistance program for families whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, a state COVID-19 rental assistance program eligibility has expanded to include renter households that receive a monthly federal subsidy, such as a Housing Choice Voucher. Only the tenant's portion of the rent will be eligible for reimbursement and subject to existing program guidelines and limitations.
“This change allows more Georgians to receive important recovery assistance,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “All renters who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to visit the online Georgia Rental Assistance portal to explore options for rental and utility relief.”
The program, made possible through $552 million of U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funding, is available to all who meet the following criteria:
- Qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19,
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, and
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority given to: 1) households below 50 percent of the AMI, or 2) households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application.
The CDC Eviction Moratorium has been extended until June 30, meaning that no one should be evicted solely for non-payment of rent until that date, according to state officials. Funding for this specific program is only available in communities that did not receive their own funding.
“DCA is in the business of helping people, and the funds available from the U.S. Treasury's Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help tenants and landlords across the state,” added Nunn. “Our staff is working diligently to vet all documentation and get financial assistance into the hands of those who need it most.”
To date, GRA has distributed more than $4 million on behalf of more than 700 tenants and landlords in 98 counties.
To determine GRA eligibility and apply, please click here.
The FAQ page at the portal has information on how to access rental assistance in areas not covered by GRA.
