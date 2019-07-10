CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a press conference Tuesday, the family of Curliene Golden was joined by an attorney.
Questioning a Clayton County nursing home's response to their 94-year-old loved one's story of being sexually assaulted while in residence.
Golden would die shortly after the reported assault of September 2018.
There is dispute about whether reporting guidelines were followed, and if that would have preserved evidence.
Forest Park police said there wasn't enough evidence to identify a suspect.
"There are federal directions -- they have to report in two hours," said Melanie McNeil, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
"Believe it, and then report it," she added, saying it's up to the police to determine if the person is telling the truth.
The family alleges it took five hours to call police.
The lack of any leads had us questioning security at this facility.
When we showed up today, we were greeted by staff inside and immediately noticed security cameras in the hallways.
But when we asked if they were working, we were told no. "They are old," an employee said.
And family of one resident told The Bulldog, they have taken the step of adding their own security camera in their loved one's room.
We wanted to know why the facility -- nearly a year after this reported incident -- didn't feel working cameras were necessary.
So we showed up at the facility's corporate office. Nobody in charge was there.
They didn't answer follow up calls or emails, either. The attorney for the company didn't return our calls.
