After the violence in at the U.S. Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp Extended emergency orders activating the national guard. The move came as Georgia's legislature prepares for the year's first session next week
I sat down with Gen. Carden to talk about safety for lawmakers first #GA session this Monday, after the chaos in #WashingtonDC has the country looking over its shoulder. Details @cbs46 #GAPOL #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/FgePZt3pRe— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 9, 2021
“We watched it and we were horrified by what we saw in Washington DC it certainly got our attention,” said General Thomas Carden of the Georgia National Guard.
General Carden said the Georgia National Guard is ready to defend if needed.
“We always maintain a constant state of vigilance but obviously those activities took an alertness to a new level of concern,” said Gen. Carden
As of Friday, General Carden said he is not aware of any threat to the Georgia capital and lawmakers. Still, other agencies publicly announced no threats in the metro area to try and quell anxiety from the DC chaos.
The chaos in DC sparked renewed interest in firearms with some parts of the country reporting soaring gun sales. Here in Georgia gun sales have remand steady, but there has been an increase in using a weapon.
“Now they want to practice carrying conceal, drawing from concealment, moving to cover and some of the other technical considerations that make for a successful engagement when using a firearm,” said Kem Kimbrough, Sr. General Manager of Stoddard's Range & Guns Atlanta.
And while officers were overwhelmed by rioters in DC, General Carden said he is confident with their activation in place, that won’t happen here.
"Always go big and always go early create numerical overmatch so people that might have motives that are not consistent with our shared values as Americans ought to be able to look at a potential target and say today is not the day," said Gen. Carden.
