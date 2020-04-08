DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County firefighters are working to determine what caused a massive fire at a home.
The fire happened at a home on Panola Road on April 6, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb Fire Department.
Units responded to the home showing heavy flames. Firefighters were further hampered because they had to work to remove burglar bars from the home.
After attacking the fire, units were able to get the flames under control.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
