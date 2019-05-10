ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 investigation uncovered a security breach underneath the Interstate-85 bridge which collapsed two years ago.
The road to recovery took its toll on many businesses along Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Some still reeling from the infamous I-85 bridge collapse in 2017 which shut down the area.
“It was terrible. The roads were closed, customers couldn’t get in and it was just not a good time for businesses in the area,” Buckhead Planting Owner Mark Shearon said.
Two years later, businesses like Buckhead Plating are putting the finishing touches on a full recovery.
“Well we don’t want the bridge catching on fire and burning again,” Shearon said.
So, you can only imagine how Shearon felt when he learned of the security breach under the bridge.
“Too many chiefs and not enough Indians. Why can’t they just get somebody to go down there and fix the fence. What’s the big deal?” Shearon asked.
CBS46 identified three sections of the fence that have been cut open. So, we notified the Georgia Department of Transportation and they told us they would have to bid out the repairs and it would take about 30-days to re-secure the area.
“I don’t understand why they have to wait 30-days or 60-days to fix a wire that has been cut with a pair of wire cutters. Is it going to take that time every time to fix this fence?” Shearon asked.
CBS46 checked with the Atlanta Police Department to see if they intend to increase patrols in the area until the repairs are made, and they said if someone is committing a crime on state property they would act on that. They also said they were unaware of the security breach.
