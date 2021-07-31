ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the wake of a woman's brutal stabbing at Piedmont Park, parkgoers tell us they're worried about their security.
Only one surveillance image of Katie Janness has been released by investigators. It was taken more than a half mile up the road from where her body was found by a park entrance.
We asked people Saturday afternoon if they feel safe. "Right now yes because I see a lot of police," said Quintin Bradshaw.
Jessica Breazeale is visiting from out of town. "We did see some last night when we were coming back from the Braves game and my husband pointed out that he saw one or two cops on the street as we were walking home it made him feel safe that we saw those."
Along with more APD boots on the ground Saturday, in part from them surveying the area for more evidence, those visiting the park are turning to security cameras for comfort.
A map from Midtown Alliance shows dozens of cameras sprinkled around the park. We also saw at least one in the park near where the crime happened.
We asked City Council President Felicia Moore if she knows whether or not the cameras were working or picked up additional images that day. "I've only heard reports from people that were there in the vigil but I don't have any direct information from the city as to whether they captured any images on their cameras or not," she told us Saturday night.
Atlanta Police referred us to this statement saying;
"Upon review, the cameras inside Piedmont Park are operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Footage from APD cameras in the area is currently under review for any footage that may help this investigation. The Atlanta Police Department continues to work with the DPR on this investigation."
We have reached out to the department of Parks and Recreation for more information on the cameras and we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.