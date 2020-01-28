ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two male suspects are wanted by Atlanta Police after security footage shows them stealing a Mercedes-Benz from the 400 block of University Avenue.
Police say the suspects approached the vehicle's two occupants with guns before taking off with the vehicle.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.StopCrimeATL.com or by calling 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
