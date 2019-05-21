BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Investigators have released new surveillance video of a car they believe may have played a role in the death of the two grandparents found in Barrow County.
The Barrow County Sherriff’s Office now needs your help tracking down a lead in the double-homicide. Investigators said they believe the driver of a vehicle seen on security footage played some role in the murder of 70-year-old Wilfred Hess and his 72-year-old wife Dorothy Hess.
“They are 70 odd years old like I am, I wouldn’t want nobody to come in here and take my life,” a neighbor of the Hess’s told CBS46.
Investigators said the Hess’s were last seen Friday. Yesterday their 18-year-old grandson discovered them dead inside their home located at 430 Southridge Rd. in Winder.
“I fear for myself knowing someone can open your house and go in and kill you,” the neighbor said.
The Hess’s bodies are now inside a GBI crime lab. The Bureau is preforming autopsies to determine how they were killed.
Norma Martinez lives near the Hess family home.
“I never imagined, I am very scared,” Norma Martinez explained.
Reporter Trason Bragg spoke with neighbors who sadid they didn’t recognize the vehicle investigators are looking for, however, they will definitely be on the look out moving forward.
“People nowadays are very bad,” added Martinez.
